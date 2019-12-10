Simling man in a bathroom showroom

Wolseley launches improved partnership scheme

Published:  10 December, 2019

Wolseley has re-launched its Installer Partnership Scheme, increasing the frequency of its rewards system.

Designed to help specialist bathroom installers grow their business, the scheme gives members the opportunity to receive advice from some of the UK’s leading heating and plumbing specialists.

In addition to expert advice, the revamped Installer Partnership Scheme repays its members with exclusive promotions and product deals to inspire bathroom installation.

Previously, the scheme offered rewards and sales incentives on a quarterly basis however Wolseley is now offering them on a two-month basis.

Each member will also have access to their own bathroom specialists, who will be on-hand to provide free advice and 3D design drawings to support installers in the decision-making process. Members can then invite their customers to visit any of the 38 bathroom showrooms across the UK that showcase an array of inspiring designs and product galleries.

Certain showrooms even offer 4D virtual reality CAD, which allows installers to turn their customers dreams into a virtual reality before committing to a purchase.

Once installers have secured the business, Wolseley will place the order and arrange a delivery time that works for both parties.

Members will also be invited to supplier presentations and training events throughout the year, giving them the opportunity to stay up to date with the latest industry trends, products and innovations.

Joe Donofrio, Showroom Director at Wolseley said: “Our revamped Installer Partnership Scheme is a great way for installers to grow their business and build stronger relationships with their customers.

“In addition to offering a fantastic opportunity to gather new ideas from our product galleries, changes to the scheme mean installers can earn more rewards, more often.”

“The scheme rewards installers in multiple ways. It provides our partners with trade discounts and bi-monthly sales incentive targets. It also offers fantastic showroom environments to assist with the sales process and a great range of leading trade-trusted brands to inspire bathroom installation.”

Related Articles

  • @plumbcenterUK becomes @wolseleyUK 

    Wolseley has made another step forward in bringing together its heating, plumbing, drainage, mechanical and cooling specialisms by re-branding its Twitter feed to @wolseleyUK.

  • Top up on training through Greenstar Rewards 

    We all know that Christmas is the time for giving, and in the run up to this year’s festive season, Worcester is giving installers even more reasons to register for its Greenstar Rewards.

  • Last chance for Velux® window rewards 

    Homeowners and roof installers have four weeks left to take advantage of white polyurethane roof windows offer.

  • Worcester, Bosch Group offers Black Friday deal 

    To celebrate Black Friday, Worcester, Bosch Group is offering installers who have signed up to its Greenstar Rewards loyalty scheme reductions on workwear, power tools, and training courses – all of which they can claim using the points they have collected.

  • Keylite launches #Switched2 Rewards promotion 

    Best known for its advanced ideas in roof window design, Keylite has applied its innovative thinking to a new rewards promotion, which benefits not only the installer but also the merchant.

Sign Up

For the Builders' Merchants News enewsletter.

In the spotlight

Subscribe to Builders' Merchants News magazine

Register here for your free monthly subscription to BMN and receive all the latest news, opinion and advice from the merchant industry direct to your door and inbox!

We have vacancies all over the UK for those who work within the Building Supplies sector.

Events Diary

Click here to see all 41 events

Click here to let us know about an event!