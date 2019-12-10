Wolseley launches improved partnership scheme

Wolseley has re-launched its Installer Partnership Scheme, increasing the frequency of its rewards system.

Designed to help specialist bathroom installers grow their business, the scheme gives members the opportunity to receive advice from some of the UK’s leading heating and plumbing specialists.

In addition to expert advice, the revamped Installer Partnership Scheme repays its members with exclusive promotions and product deals to inspire bathroom installation.

Previously, the scheme offered rewards and sales incentives on a quarterly basis however Wolseley is now offering them on a two-month basis.

Each member will also have access to their own bathroom specialists, who will be on-hand to provide free advice and 3D design drawings to support installers in the decision-making process. Members can then invite their customers to visit any of the 38 bathroom showrooms across the UK that showcase an array of inspiring designs and product galleries.

Certain showrooms even offer 4D virtual reality CAD, which allows installers to turn their customers dreams into a virtual reality before committing to a purchase.

Once installers have secured the business, Wolseley will place the order and arrange a delivery time that works for both parties.

Members will also be invited to supplier presentations and training events throughout the year, giving them the opportunity to stay up to date with the latest industry trends, products and innovations.

Joe Donofrio, Showroom Director at Wolseley said: “Our revamped Installer Partnership Scheme is a great way for installers to grow their business and build stronger relationships with their customers.

“In addition to offering a fantastic opportunity to gather new ideas from our product galleries, changes to the scheme mean installers can earn more rewards, more often.”

“The scheme rewards installers in multiple ways. It provides our partners with trade discounts and bi-monthly sales incentive targets. It also offers fantastic showroom environments to assist with the sales process and a great range of leading trade-trusted brands to inspire bathroom installation.”