South Lanarkshire Building Supplies bought by M&J parent company

Rodger Group has acquired Larkhall based South Lanarkshire Building Supplies, adding a fourth location to the Group.

SLB, which was part of the NBG Buying Group has ceased its membership and has joined M&J Builders' Merchants’ buying group: the h&b Buying Group.

SLB is a mixed heavyside and lightside merchant, holding a substantial range of products within its four acre site, while M&J is is a supplier of timber, building, insulation and landscaping materials.

“SLB is already a very successful business, with a great reputation for service. Being part of the enlarged Group will bring opportunities for growth and new avenues for development. It is an exciting prospect both for M&J and for all at SLB” says SLB Director, Stephen Queen.

“Being part of The h&b Buying Group allows us to have access to better buying across all our products and our buying group’s collective turnover is fast approaching £1 billion from its 90+ members, enabling us to negotiate the best deals with the manufacturers,” said Mark Rodger, Managing Director of Rodger Group. “Being a family run independent business, however, we can still offer that personal service.

“SLB compliments our already well-established brand in Scotland and this new acquisition fits exceptionally well with our vision to be the best provider of building products in the eyes of our customers, employees, suppliers and communities.”

“The existing SLB branch management team as well as all staff are staying in place in their current roles and we are excited about combining operational expertise and knowledge and aim to share best practice from all our business units to create an improved and growing Scottish organisation.”