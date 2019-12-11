Record amount raised at Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity Christmas lunch

A quarter of a million pounds was raised at the charity lunch through table sales, live and silent auctions, heads and tails, a raffle and event sponsorship.

The event, which took place at the Westminster Park Plaza Hotel in London on Friday 6th December, turned out to be a record-breaking event for the charity.

All of money will directly benefit construction families in crisis and help the charity to provide even more support to the construction industry, including mental health training, development of the organisation's helpline app and an increased portfolio of charitable services available through its 24/7 helpline.

Guests were welcomed by live music from the band 1852, whose members all work for Willmott Dixon Interiors. The band was named best fundraiser at this year’s Construction Rocks Battle of the Bands event.

Each year, the charity awards the ‘Peter Capel’ Cup to recognise organisations that have made a substantial contribution to the charity’s work.

This year the award was presented to two companies: Canary Wharf Contractors Fund and Heathrow Airport.

Money donated by the Canary Wharf Contractors Fund was used to deliver construction-focussed mental health first-aid training to SMEs across the UK, while Heathrow Airport and their supply chain (Team Heathrow) donated funds from their hard-hat recycling scheme, a dragon boat day and a hugely successful rugby day.

Lynn Way, President of the National Access and Scaffolding Confederation (NASC) and Peter Capel Cup nominees, presented the charity with a cheque for £25,000, which was raised by members at the annual NASC awards.

Sky Sports presenters Vicky Gomersall and Julian Warren hosted the proceedings for the day and introduced sporting celebrities from the world of boxing and rugby.

Frank Bruno talked about life when he was growing up and his determination to avoid a life of crime. He also spoke frankly about his struggle with mental health, how he copes with anxiety on a daily basis and his views of boxing today.

Former rugby union players Brian O’Driscoll and Matt Dawson entertained the audience with ‘behind the scenes’ stories about fellow Lions Austin Healey and the brutality of the South African ruts.

Phil Bennett and Willie John McBride, also former rugby union players, went on to remember with glee the famous 1974 Lions tour of South Africa where Willie’s now famous ‘99’ call ensured a ‘one in – all in’ retaliation policy.

Bill Hill, CEO of the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity said, “This has been a great day. We just can’t believe how hugely generous everyone has been because every year our expectations are surpassed.

“This means that we can reach out to more construction families in crisis and continue to provide even more support at the ‘front end’ so that we can achieve our mission of ensuring that no worker should feel alone in a crisis.

“Thank you too, to all the volunteers who work so hard behind the scenes to make sure that this day goes well and of course to our event sponsors and supporters.”

Picture (LtoR): Phil Bennett Willie McBride Brian O'Driscoll Matt Dawson