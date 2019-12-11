James Burrell invests £1 million in Yorkshire team

James Burrell Builders Merchant has announced a £1 million investment in its Yorkshire Key Account Team.

The company, which currently has 10 branches across the North-East and Yorkshire, has introduced a new Key Accounts Team into its newest branch in Rotherham. It is also expanding its team in Ossett to accommodate growing demand.

The investment means the creation of eight new jobs in the region and will allow the company, which was established over 140 years ago, to expand its services to Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley.

Commenting on the expansion, Head of Company Sales, Michael Fahey said: "As a company, we already have established Key Accounts Teams across the North East and Yorkshire and we are delighted to be continuing our growth and investment in South Yorkshire.

"We are very lucky to have such talented and passionate staff across all aspects of the business and the new team at Rotherham is no different. They bring with them a wealth of product, industry and local knowledge and customers can expect the high level of service that James Burrell has a well-earned reputation for".

The recent staff expansion is part of an influx of investment for the family-owned merchant with a £120,000 renovation of its Bishop branch and a £2 million investment in its Rotherham branch.