the planned development

MKM chosen for new branch in £7 million Yorkshire development

Published:  12 December, 2019

MKM has been named as the builders' merchant chosen to be included in a trade-focused development in Skelton.

The planning consultancy Lichfields has been appointed by Carnworth Estates to take forward proposals for the £7m development.

The plan, which expands an existing retail park, Pheasant Fields Lane, incorporates three blocks of ‘trade counters’ and premises for a new builders’ merchant.

MKM will take a 10,000 sq ft unit, with an additional 3,500ft2 mezzanine; creating up to 15 new jobs.

The trade counters will extend to approximately 38,000ft2 arranged around the perimeter of the site.

Robert Dibden, Associate Director at Lichfields in Newcastle, said: “The proposed scheme would build upon the successful emergence of Pheasant Fields Lane as a popular destination.

“It can deliver a number of benefits for Skelton with new jobs and a new national brand for the area.”

The 2018 Redcar and Cleveland Local Plan allocated five hectares to the south of Pheasant Fields Lane for a mix of commercial and residential.

A planning application is expected to be submitted to Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council in the new year.

Subject to a positive outcome Carnworth Estates hopes to begin work in late 2020.

