VitrA Bathrooms to open London showroom and creative hub

VitrA Bathrooms has announced the opening of a 5,600 ft2 flagship space in London’s Clerkenwell in spring 2020.

As well as a showroom for bathroom products, the purpose of the new venue will be to become a creative hub for the numerous architects, designers and thinkers located in the area.

VitrA London will offer a busy programme of exhibitions, social events and stimulating talks to try and facilitate a dialogue between the brand and its key audiences of architects, designers, other specifiers and the wider bathroom industry.

The premises will occupy two floors of the award-winning Turnmill Building, designed by Piercy&Company.

The ground floor will feature the brand’s designer bathroom ranges including those created in collaboration with world-renowned designers such as Ross Lovegrove, Sebastian Conran, Terri Pecora, and most recently, Claudio Bellini and Arik Levy. There will also be a seminar area for talks and a brassware display.

On the lower ground floor, VitrA London will offer a dedicated specification space that will showcase elements of bathroom design. An immersive 4D theatre will allow visitors to visualise and walk around the bathroom as they design it.

Levent Giray, Managing Director of VitrA UK, comments: “VitrA London marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our business, enabling us to engage more effectively with our national and international client base.

“Our aim is for VitrA London to become a cornerstone of the architecture and design community – a place for clients to meet, work and socialise, as well as simplifying the bathroom specification process for them.

“VitrA London is a symbol of our global reach and will act as a springboard for further growth worldwide.

“We have been successfully exporting to the global market since 1983 and we are confident that our investment in London will solidify the company’s position as an international market leader for the bathroom sector.”

The brand already has showrooms in Istanbul, Cologne, Mumbai and Moscow.