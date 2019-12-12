views of the Turnmill Building facade

VitrA Bathrooms to open London showroom and creative hub

Published:  12 December, 2019

VitrA Bathrooms has announced the opening of a 5,600 ft2 flagship space in London’s Clerkenwell in spring 2020.

As well as a showroom for bathroom products, the purpose of the new venue will be to become a creative hub for the numerous architects, designers and thinkers located in the area.

VitrA London will offer a busy programme of exhibitions, social events and stimulating talks to try and facilitate a dialogue between the brand and its key audiences of architects, designers, other specifiers and the wider bathroom industry.

The premises will occupy two floors of the award-winning Turnmill Building, designed by Piercy&Company.

The ground floor will feature the brand’s designer bathroom ranges including those created in collaboration with world-renowned designers such as Ross Lovegrove, Sebastian Conran, Terri Pecora, and most recently, Claudio Bellini and Arik Levy. There will also be a seminar area for talks and a brassware display.

On the lower ground floor, VitrA London will offer a dedicated specification space that will showcase elements of bathroom design. An immersive 4D theatre will allow visitors to visualise and walk around the bathroom as they design it.

Levent Giray, Managing Director of VitrA UK, comments: “VitrA London marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our business, enabling us to engage more effectively with our national and international client base.

“Our aim is for VitrA London to become a cornerstone of the architecture and design community – a place for clients to meet, work and socialise, as well as simplifying the bathroom specification process for them.

“VitrA London is a symbol of our global reach and will act as a springboard for further growth worldwide.

“We have been successfully exporting to the global market since 1983 and we are confident that our investment in London will solidify the company’s position as an international market leader for the bathroom sector.”

The brand already has showrooms in Istanbul, Cologne, Mumbai and Moscow.

Related Articles

  • ‘Bricks & Clicks’ to boost bathrooms market in 2020 

    A new report has found that ‘bricks and clicks’ strategies are offering new opportunities for the bathroom market, with sales rising by 14% in the next 4 years.

  • Sektor invests in London showrooms 

    Sektor, interior solutions brand exclusive to CCF, has invested in two new showrooms to help London-based contractors, specifiers, and architects envisage the application of each Sektor solution.

  • Exclusively yours 

    Ideal Bathrooms have been appointed as exclusive UK distributor of the new bathroom brand Bayswater London W2. This Victorian and Edwardian style collection complements Ideal Bathrooms’ portfolio, giving retailers access to a new, period-inspired range.

  • New kitchen and bathrooms showroom for TG 

    The TG Dreams Kitchens and Bathrooms showroom has been unveiled at TG Builders’ Merchants, in Manchester Road, and will employ three full-time staff.

  • Your Vital Aid 

    “Service Excellence has always been our watchword” says Ideal Bathrooms Commercial Director Danielle Lillis “Not just for actual distribution expertise but for our support services. Keeping up to date with the latest developments in all aspects of our business includes our communication with our customers, without whom we could not be successful.”

Sign Up

For the Builders' Merchants News enewsletter.

In the spotlight

Subscribe to Builders' Merchants News magazine

Register here for your free monthly subscription to BMN and receive all the latest news, opinion and advice from the merchant industry direct to your door and inbox!

We have vacancies all over the UK for those who work within the Building Supplies sector.

Events Diary

Click here to see all 41 events

Click here to let us know about an event!