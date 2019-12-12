Bradstone launches 2020 Training Academy

Bradstone has announced the dates for its 2020 Training Academy.

Now in its sixth year, the Bradstone Training Academy is open to all merchants looking to expand and improve their knowledge and skills within the ever-evolving hard landscaping industry.

The training is running on selected dates between 21st January and 5th February 2020 at five Bradstone sites across the UK – Hulland Ward, North End, Motherwell, Brentford and Ashington.

The training will cover a number of subjects from understanding Bradstone’s business and products, through to the customer journey.There will be product training, top tips on upselling and support tools to take away. Would-be participants booking training days at Hulland Ward or North End will finish the day with an exclusive behind-the scenes tour of the site.

Heather Foo, Regional Sales Manager for Bradstone, comments: “The Bradstone Training Academy is a key event in the merchant calendar and we’d encourage anyone interested in these events, and particularly interested in Bradstone’s product offering, to book on soon to avoid disappointment.

“We’ve already had two dates sell-out, and expect the remaining dates to get snapped up quickly.

“With summers seemingly getting warmer, we have seen a noticeable shift in consumer attitudes towards investing in the outdoors for the long term which is driving desire for premium paving and, consequently, creating a significant opportunity for merchants to upsell.

“We want to give merchants the tools and training required to confidently advise their customers on the latest products and installation methods to empower them to continually grow and improve their business.”

Each training session will run from 10am – 3pm, with lunch and refreshments provided throughout the day. To secure a place on one of the training days, please contact your local Bradstone account manager.

Bradstone Training Academy Dates

Hulland Ward (DE6 3ET) – Site tour location!

22nd January

23rd January

24th January

North End (SN6 6QX) – Site tour location!

29th January

Motherwell Office (ML1 4YT)

28th January

29th January

Brentwood (TW8 9JQ)

4th February

5th February

Ashington (NE22 7BY)