Review: The top stories of 2019
Published: 13 December, 2019
We look back at the most popular stories we published this year.
For each month of the year just gone, we have selected the three stories that received the most attention from our readers.
January
- Online merchant’s rapid growth could indicate decline in bricks and mortar
- Plumbworld completes MBO from Grafton Group
- “Challenging market conditions” cause SIG revenue crash
February
- Selco announces £30 million investment
- Builders’ Merchant Company to open fourth branch
- Tommy Walsh makes online shopping easy for tradespeople
March
- Snows Timber takes brand new direction
- Williams and Co. named 76th best company to work for in the UK
- MKM hits milestone 60th branch
April
May
- Travis Perkins reports positive start to 2019
- Bradfords hits the airwaves with its first TV advertising campaign
- Huws Gray Ridgeons undertakes revamp of branch
June
- Huws Gray opens new Shropshire branch
- Parker Building Supplies acquires Stamco
- James Burrell opens 10th branch following a £2m investment
July
- Travis Perkins prepares to offload Wickes
- Fairalls partners with Cairngorm Capital
- Hevey Building Supplies acquires Huntingdon Timber
August
- Top 50 listing for builders’ merchant
- Huws Gray Ridgeons March holds successful ‘Discover What’s New’ trade week
- The IPG helps shape the future of its members by opening new flagship stores
September
- Travis Perkins Cardiff depot to close with jobs at risk
- Ryder keeps Travis Perkins fleet on the road
- BMF Young Achiever of the Year winners announced
October
- Travis Perkins pauses sale of plumbing and heating businesses
- Grafton flushes Plumbase
- Chandlers and Parkers merge
November
- Grant & Stone joins Cairngorm stable
- Travis Perkins to sell Warrington site
- Women win big at the Builders’ Merchants Awards 2019
December