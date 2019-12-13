Worcester Bosch reacts to election results

Commenting on the results of the December 2019 General Election, Martyn Bridges, Director of Technical Communication and Product Management at Worcester Bosch has issued a statement.

Bridges said: "It has been widely reported that the 2019 general election was the climate election. Part of me agrees, and it was good to see that all major political parties have focused on environmental policies within their manifestos during the campaign trail.

"This is unsurprising as the public has been more aware of climate change and its detrimental effects than in previous years. However, the elected party really needs to ensure that the momentum continues and the promises they have made can be met.

"The net zero target is an important one and something we would have supported regardless of which party came into office. Worcester Bosch and others in the industry have already been working towards through developing new technologies to help support this. However, the decarbonisation of heating and hot water is and will be one of the hardest to tackle and a realistic timeline is essential.

"With the Conservatives retaining their leadership, the original commitment to net zero by 2050 remains. This is realistic and achievable as it gives industry time to continue developing and suggesting new low carbon heating technologies, such as hydrogen gas.

"The Conservatives have specifically mentioned boilers in their manifesto, saying that they would allocate £6.3bn for environmental upgrades to homes, such as grants for improving boilers and insulation."