NMBS and TTF form new partnership

The National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS) and the Timber Trade Federation (TTF) are forming a new partnership from January 2020, to help drive knowledge, competency and sales across the wood products category.

Timber and wood products represent up to a quarter of many merchants’ overall sales, and the category is one of the most profitable in the merchant portfolio.

“The post-Grenfell Hackitt review, and the report of its Competency Steering Group, highlights the need for proven competency throughout the construction supply chain. Through our partnership with NMBS we are taking the lead in driving up competencies and confidence surrounding the wood products category. We will also be signposting to NMBS members the key opportunities for adding value with timber sales throughout the year,” says David Hopkins, Managing Director of the Timber Trade Federation.

Chris Hayward, Managing Director of NMBS, adds: “Strengthening independents means providing the very best information to members. Working with the TTF will provide NMBS members with access to both technical and marketing information to help them maintain and increase the profitability of their timber sales. It will also provide the knowledge to give merchant staff greater confidence in what they are selling.”