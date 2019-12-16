Permaroof celebrates its most successful year to date

Permaroof is celebrating the completion of 24,000 orders; the highest number in its 19-year history.

The significant milestone follows four consecutive record sales months and significant investments.

The company added 22,000 sq ft of warehouse space with 60,000 sq ft of racking to its Derbyshire head office in early 2019, allowing the addition of new product lines, as well as increasing its saleforce by eight to form a nationwide team of 37.

Adrian Buttress, Managing Director of Permaroof, said: “This has been a stellar year for Permaroof in terms of the growth of our team, services and products. The resulting sales figures are testament to the quality of our staff and the service they offer, as well as the strong relationships we’ve built with merchants and contractors nationwide.

“I’m incredibly proud not just of the number of sales but the types of projects we’re now working on. As we’ve recently launched into the commercial sector, we sold our largest roof to date at 12,000m2.

“I’m similarly delighted that we trained more than 500 professionals through our in-house courses; working to improve standards of installation and the reputation of the flat roofing market throughout the UK.”

The business also acquired The Skylight Company and became the sole distributor of Permafence in 2019, reflecting its strategy of offering high-quality, permanent solutions to age old building and DIY problems.

Buttress continued: “Next year will see continued investment and growth; something that’s vital to continue the excellent support of the merchants and the contractors who work with us. We are looking to double our sales force to build even stronger ties across our customer network, launch a range of new, innovative products, and celebrate our 20th anniversary in style.”