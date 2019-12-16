Screwfix expands to Ireland

Screwfix has officially opened in Ireland with the roll out of its first three stores ahead of Christmas, to support its online business.

Screwfix Sandyford and Swords have opened in Dublin with a Waterford store set to open this month, with more stores planned for next year.

As part of Screwfix’s expansion plans, there is the potential for the business to open up to 40 stores over the coming years, creating over 400 employment opportunities in Ireland. The vacancies will be available in a variety of areas such as retail management, service assistants and supervisor roles.

Each store will stock 10,000 products, from power tools and work wear to heating and electrical with 24,000 products available to order online and over the phone for delivery and collection from store.

The plans for bricks and mortar stores in the Irish market to complement the company's existing online operation.

Speaking about the brand’s arrival into Ireland, Screwfix CEO, John Mewett, said; “We’re extremely excited to be launching Screwfix stores in Ireland to help tradespeople get their jobs done quickly, affordably and on time.

“The creation of bricks and mortar stores in Ireland is a major milestone for us and a direct result of the increasing demand from Irish tradespeople for our fantastic range of products.

“Our Irish customers are already committed to our Screwfix.ie website, but we know the convenience a Screwfix store provides their local town.

“We’re excited about the times ahead and look forward to welcoming customers to our new stores.”

Screwfix Ireland is part of Kingfisher plc, the international home improvement company, with over 1,300 stores in 9 countries in Europe, Russia and Turkey.