MKM ranked 38 in The Sunday Times Top Track 250 list for 2019

Published:  16 December, 2019

The Top Track 250 ‘Ones to Watch' list is compiled each year and ranks Britain's top-performing, private mid-market growth companies by sales.

MKM has reported an exceptional year of growth with the opening of 13 new branches in the last twelve months. The year's expansion will bring the total number of MKM outlets to 68 by the end of the year, with new branches recently opened in Burnley, Kilmarnock, Milton Keynes, Elgin, Mansfield, Burton, Middlesbrough, Yeovil, Weymouth, Leeds, Stoke, Aberdeen and Oban.

MKM was established in 1995 and is the largest independent builders' merchant in the UK, providing a one-stop-shop for building materials, timber, plumbing and heating, and a broad range of complementary categories including kitchens and bathrooms.

This year the company has experienced growth in trade sales, but also a significant increase in consumer retail sales with more branches featuring kitchen and bathroom showrooms.

David Kilburn, Executive Chairman commented: "We are delighted with this recognition and attribute the success to our branch directors.

"MKM is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand, however we strive to retain a strong community focus in each branch, where our teams have built great relationships with local business.

"Our branch directors all have a stake in the business and an opportunity to share in profits, which has helped attract a great team of local entrepreneurs and is proving to be key driver of our growth."

