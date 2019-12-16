MP Moran and Sons achieves FORS Gold membership

MP Moran and Sons has become one of the only building and plumbing merchants in the capital to hold the FORS Gold Standard.

The Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) is a voluntary accreditation scheme for fleet operators that aims to raise the level of quality within fleet operations, and to demonstrate which operators are achieving exemplary levels of best practice in safety, efficiency, and environmental protection. Gold accreditation is only awarded to exceptional operators who have met exacting targets.

MP Moran and Sons continues to invest in all aspects of its transportation activities, having recently purchased a 17 extra Renault Trucks, between 3.5T and 44T.

All of the new trucks have been specified with the latest safety technology, including Lane Departure Warning System as standard, which gives drivers an audible warning if there is an inadvertent change in direction.

The trucks are also compliant with London FORS specification, including vision doors, cameras and audible sensors, and have been fitted with independent handrails for when the driver is working on the rear of the vehicle, reducing the possibility of a fall.

Martin Moran, Purchasing Director for MP Moran and Sons, said: “Safety is a leading priority throughout all aspects of our business, specifically with regard to transportation. However, this must also be combined with efficiency and sustainability, including ensuring all vehicles are compliant with Euro 6.

“With over 300 employees working at seven sites throughout London, Herefordshire and Ireland, it’s a fantastic achievement for MP Moran and Sons to become FORS Gold accredited, reflecting our continued commitment to improving our operations.”