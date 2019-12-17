New Master of the Worshipful Company installed

Dame Fiona Woolf DBE, DL has been installed as the new Master of Worshipful Company of Builders' Merchants (WCoBM).

In 2013 Woolf became the 686th Lord Mayor of London, only the second woman to hold the office since 1189, and is only the third female Master of WCoBM. On the same occasion, Court Assistants Stewart Pierce and Andy Williamson were elected to support the Master in her year, as Senior and Junior Warden respectively.

A white-tie dinner followed the installation ceremony where over 200 guests enjoyed the outstanding surroundings of Mansion House, home to the Lord Mayor of London.

Principal guests were Karen Livingstone, Director of Masterplan & Estate at the Science Museum Group, and Alderman Sir Andrew Parmley, representing the Lord Mayor.

An enthusiastic supporter of the Livery movement, Woolf was Master of the Worshipful Company of Solicitors (her mother company) in 2015/16 and Master of the Plumbers’ Company in 2018/19. She has also become a Liveryman and Court Assistant of the Worshipful Company of Wax Chandlers and a Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Arbitrators.

She is also an Honorary Liveryman of the Security Professionals, the Paviors, the Fuellers, the Turners, the Lightmongers and the Tax Advisers. And she is a member of the City Livery Club.

Woolf’s career as an energy and infrastructure lawyer has taken her all over the world. She has advised over 25 governments and the World Bank on reforms to attract lending and investment and to introduce new markets and regulatory regimes.

Woolf was awarded a CBE in 2002 for her contribution to the UK knowledge economy, and a DBE in 2015 for services to the Legal Profession, Diversity and the City of London. She became a Deputy Lieutenant for Greater London in April 2016.

The new Master said: “I’ve been involved with the Builders’ Merchants’ Livery for some years and it’s an honour to now be Master of the Company.

“Membership is at its highest with a growing group of enthusiastic members joining to support our good work. WCoBM’s efforts on the Ex-offenders Recruitment Programme led by Court Assistant Simon Lawson are simply outstanding.

“Other significant developments include the Company’s new bursary scheme working with the Rainy Day Trust. A bursary is open to apprentices, college leavers and young people considering a career in merchanting, and is part of our Build A Career Without Limits campaign to raise awareness of the many career opportunities in our sector.

“I’m very much looking forward to my year and will continue the good work of Past Masters in raising the profile of WCoBM and that of builders’ merchants within the City and Livery movement.”

Picture (L to R): The Clerk Virginia Rounding, Junior Warden Andy Williamson with wife Shelley, Principal Guest Mr Jonathan Bennett, Guest Speaker Karen Livingstone, Master’s Consort Nicholas Woolf, Alderman Sir Andrew Parmley, Master Dame Fiona Woolf, Lady Wendy Parmley, Senior Warden Stewart Pierce with partner Suzanne Millward, The Reverend Cannon Roger Hall MBE.