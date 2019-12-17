Aoibheann Doherty, Regional Relationship Manager at Barnardo’s Northern Ireland being presented with the donation from David Henderson, Tobermore.

Tobermore makes Christmas donation to Barnardo’s

Published:  17 December, 2019

In the true spirit of Christmas, Tobermore, has donated £20,000 to support the work of the charity in Northern Ireland.

Tobermore has donated funds to Barnardo’s at Christmas for several years and the company’s donations currently total over £250,000.

This year’s donation will go to Barnardo’s Leaving Care Service, which supports young people who have come through the care system and offers semi-independent accommodation for young people aged 16-21.

Barnardo’s will help identify the right education or career path while also supporting through the peer pressures that many young people go through.

Barnardo’s NI is the largest children’s charity in Northern Ireland, supporting over 10,000 children, young people and their families through a range of programmes and services. The charity provides over 50 services for children and young people and delivers educational support programmes in over 200 schools.

Across the UK, children continue to face complex challenges, including a growing crisis in children’s mental health. With the dedication and expertise of around 8,000 staff, 20,000 volunteers and partners, Barnardo’s work to identify vulnerable children, intervene early and support them to work towards a positive future.

"Giving back to our community is an integral part of our company’s ethos. In making a charitable donation in lieu of Christmas gifts, we really hope to make the future a little brighter for this vital charity and those who rely on it," commented David Henderson, Managing Director at Tobermore.

Picture: Aoibheann Doherty, Regional Relationship Manager at Barnardo’s Northern Ireland being presented with the donation from David Henderson, Tobermore.

