Registration opened for annual BMF & JCB Charity Golf Day

Keen golfers are invited to register to the Charity Golf Day to raise funds for the BMF’s 2020 Charity Partners, Mental Health UK and Samaritans.

The event will take place on 30th April 2020 at the exclusive JCB Golf and Country Club in Rocester, Staffordshire. Guests will be able to use the Club’s driving range and indoor simulator before taking part in an 18-hole golf tournament, followed by a networking BBQ.

The course is built around the ruined Woodseat Hall, adjacent to JCB’s main manufacturing plant and the landscaping changes dramatically from hole to hole. While some are located in the old park, notably the par three ninth, which sits in the arboretum surrounded by mature and unusual trees, others make use of open space in the surrounding former farmland.

BMF CEO John Newcomb said: “This is a fabulous opportunity for BMF members to play JCB’s stunning and exclusive course, to network with like-minded colleagues and to raise funds for the two very worthy charities we are supporting this year.”

For more information email June Upton.