Wren Kitchens to open 16 new showrooms in 2020

The move will bring the company's number of showrooms to 105 sites.

In September, the Lincolnshire-based retailer announced the opening of a 7,500 sq ft store in Scunthorpe for Boxing Day. This will be the company's 89th.

The company opened two new transport depots this year, and, in October, announced plans for a new £120 million, 990,000sq ft manufacturing facility located behind the existing factory on its Barton-upon-Humber 180-acre estate. This could see the creation of up to 1,200 new jobs.



But according to a post on LinkedIn by Wren's Property Manager Liam Knaggs, the expansion spurt is likely to continue in 2020.

Talking of the latest opening, Knaggs wrote: "This will be showroom number 12 for 2019, but we have also signed 16 deals this year for 2020 openings. The first two locations, Bradford and Harrogate, are on site fitting out currently and will open in January and February respectively."

Knaggs concluded: "It has been a great year for the company and we look forward to further expansion both at home and abroad next year!"