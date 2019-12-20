Technical Sales Executive- Civil Engineering Products

Location: South Yorkshire

Salary: Competitive Basic Salary + Excellent Career Progression

Do you have an interest in building a career with a market leading business? If so, this exciting opportunity to join a well known manufacturer of drainage and civil engineering products might be what you’ve been looking for.

The Company

Our Client is a successful business with a market leading reputation spanning over two decades and are part of a recognised international group of companies. They specialise in the design and supply of a high quality range of drainage solutions.

They offer their products alongside a spirit of innovation across all areas of their business and their aim is to add value to the supply chain, from the re-sellers to the end users of their products.

They pride themselves on the high standards customer service provided by their professional teams and believe in rewarding hard work.

The Role

Reporting to the Sales Manager, the main purpose of your role will be to work as part of a proactive internal sales team in implementing the Company strategic plan and to meet and exceed the department’s objectives whilst providing exceptional customer service to the Company’s customer base.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Assist with preparation of sales action plans and strategies.

· Generate and qualify leads in accordance with agreed plan.

· Make sales calls to new and existing clients.

· Negotiate with clients within agreed parameters.

· Maintain and develop company price lists and pricing structure recommending changes to suit market conditions and customer feedback.

· Work with the Sales Manager on developing and increasing Sales.

· Source and develop client referrals.

· Respond to sales and technical enquiries and concerns by phone, electronically or in person.

· Ensure customer service satisfaction and good client relationships follow up on sales activity.

· Develop and maintain a customer database.

· Develop and maintain sales and promotional materials working closely with the Marketing Department and within Group Marketing Guidelines.

· Plan and conduct direct marketing activities liaising closely with the Marketing Department.

· Develop and make presentations of company products and services to current and potential clients.

· Monitor and report on sales activities and follow up for management.

· Participate in sales events as required.

· To participate and embrace sales training programmes and to attend on occasions external sales meetings.

· Work in a safe manner to ensure the safety of self and others and highlight any issues to the QHSE Manager / Area Safety Representative.

· Comply with processes/procedures to ensure that the Company achieves it goal to continually improve its environmental performance.

The Individual

In order to successfully undertake this role, you will need to be an ambitious individual who enjoys working in a fast paced and sales-focused environment.

In addition, you will be required to have;

· Experience of working in a technical role.

· Experience of working in a sales role

· Exceptional customer service skills.

· Knowledge of basic business principles.

· Strong communication skills.

· Organised and accurate.

· Good IT skills.

· Good team player.

This is a development role in which the successful Candidate will be given the opportunity to progress their career through the completion of agreed training and the achievement of defined targets.

