Marketing Manager- Construction Products Manufacturer

Are you an experienced marketing professional looking to enhance your career with one of Europe’s leading construction manufacturing businesses?

We are delighted to offer the opportunity for a Marketing Manager to join our Client’s successful business at an exciting time in the further development of their brand in the UK market.

The Company

With over 30 years experience in producing high quality engineered solutions for the built environment, our Client has established a strong market position spanning the residential, commercial, civil engineering and infrastructure sectors across the UK and global markets.

Their unrivalled reputation is owed to constant innovation, focussed market research and development coupled with a strong business model that involves placing their customers and the environment at the heart of their business.

As investors in people, our Client believes that their people are the cornerstone of their success and therefore place developing and maintaining a stable and reliable workforce along fostering with a collaborative culture at the forefront of their business strategy.

The Role

Reporting to the General Manager, the Marketing Manager will play a key role in shaping and growing the business’ unique offering in one of the construction industry’s fastest growing and dynamic sectors.

You will work with industry partners both externally and within the group of companies to develop a new generation of solutions that will assist the business in meeting the key industry challenges of climate change and rapid city expansion.

You will be responsible for running a multi-disciplined team and a roster of specialist external agencies.

The success factors crucial to this role are excellent project management, communication and interpersonal skills along with budget and management reporting skills.

The role will also require a degree of travel nationwide and overseas.

The duties and responsibilities of the role include:

· Lead and manage day-to-day activities across the marketing team.

· Manage Personal Development Programmes for team members.

· Recruit and train team members as required.

· Assist the Divisional Marketing Director with developing strategic marketing plans and campaigns.

· Assist with drawing-up annual budgets and assume day-to-day financial control and reporting.

· Develop and deliver tactical plans to support successful delivery of the company strategy.

· Manage all relevant on and off-line communication channels.

· Manage and monitor the performance of all external agencies. Assisting with the selection of new agencies when required.

· Manage the delivery of events such as conferences, seminars and exhibitions.

· Manage all CRM relevant activities.

· Maintain regular contact with Sales, Commercial, Product Management and R&D teams, providing assistance when and where appropriate.

· Work with NPD team to launch all new products and services.

· Execute internal employee and external market research.

· Attend industry and professional institution events.

The Candidate

In order to be successful in this role, you will need to be a proven manager with strong competencies across all marketing activities who is comfortable in strategic decision making and reporting to board level.

Skills and Knowledge Required:

· Strong management and leadership skills.

· Acute attention to detail.

· Ability to manage the execution of multiple projects within time and budget.

· Proven awareness and understanding of the full marketing mix.

· Experience within a channel marketing environment.

· Exceptional verbal and written communication skills.

· Proven ability to present to mixed-profession internal and external audiences.

· Solid understanding of the structure, operations and issues faced by the construction industry.

· CIM qualified with education to Degree level or equivalent.

· Ability to work unpredictable hours, including some evenings and weekends.

· A clean driving license and be prepared to travel overseas, sometimes at short notice.

