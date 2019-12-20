Commerical Business Manager- Luxury Carpet

Location: Paris, France (Ideally within 1-hour maximum commute of central Paris)

Salary: Negotiable (D.O.E) + Excellent Rewards Package + Benefits

Job Reference: 3879

Are you a driven senior sales professional with experience in promoting Luxury bespoke interior products and solutions (Floor covering, textiles, fabrics) via Architects, Interior Designers, Specialist Contractors, Investors and End Users specifically for the high-end Hospitality and Leisure sector?

If so, we are currently working with an internationally recognised marketing leading manufacturer of LUXURY CARPET on a RETAINED BASIS who are seeking to recruit an experienced Business Manager due to continuous growth to join their team with responsibility for promoting their products and solutions in PARIS, FRANCE

The Role

To promote our Client’s high quality woven Axminister carpet by working with an established contact base of Architects, Interior Designers, Investors, Specialist Contractors and end user clients. Also raise awareness within the Hospitality and Leisure sectors by generating sales and achieving agreed targets.

Responsibilities

· Raise our Client’s profile in specific locations on a strategic basis in France, expanding the existing customer base, setting up business plans and sharing CRM-based project information resulting in sales growth and success.

· Manage and develop Key Accounts by providing exceptional customer service

· Have strong existing contacts with Key Architects, Designers and End Users within the Hospitality and Leisure sector accompanied by a strong understanding of the complete project sales cycle.

· Have a proven and stable track record of success working with clients such as: Hilton Worldwide, Four Seasons, IHG, Marriott International, etc., along with boutique Hotel and Leisure end users.

· Have an understanding of the various contract types and the decision makers within the procurement process.

· Be professional and confident in all presentations and negotiations.

· Be sufficient in promoting solutions on design capabilities over and above price

· Working closely with the existing Business Manager in France and reporting to the Head of Commercial Sales for Europe.

· Working closely with the Sales Manager for FRANCE to achieve annual sales level of > € 1.2 million after 2-year grounding.

Knowledge, Skills and Experience Required

· Self-starter, who can also work equally effectively as a team player.

· French native speaker

· Comfortable with written and spoken English, as a minimum requirement.

· Willingness to travel, including overnight.

· 5-10 Minimum Years’ experience in the French commercial marketplace.

· Ability to manage own area, introduce tailored customer business plans to drive sales forward with a solutions orientated approach

· Be resilient and robust in your approach.

· Focus on new business, with the ability to grow, nurture and develop long established key accounts and develop new relationships.

· Strong Track record of Sales in high value, design-led, bespoke interior solutions into the high-end, luxury, Boutique and Designer Hospitality & Leisure sector

· Good IT skills are required, mainly MS Office & Outlook, and CRM.

· Good communication skills with a friendly approach are needed.

· Ability to work under pressure with an excellent attention to detail is essential in this demanding role.

· Sound commercial acumen and an ability to communicate with colleagues and customers to enable the closing of sales opportunities.

· A high degree of professionalism and an exceptional understanding of the specification design process with the ability to communicate at each of these levels where necessary.

· Ability to prioritise and work alongside colleagues internally and externally to deliver customer service excellence.

TERRITORY PARIS, FRANCE-(Ideally within 1-hour maximum commute of central Paris)

SALARY NEGOTIABLE (D.O.E) + EXCELLENT REWARDS PACKAGE + GUARANTEED INITIAL BONUS + FULLY EXPENSED COMPANY CAR ALSO FOR PRIVATE USE + POSSIBLE HEALTH INSURANCE ALLOWANCE + IT PACKAGE

To apply or to find out more:

Consultant Grant Neale

Tel No 01234 826450 Ext 110

E-mail grant@srsuk.com

Website www.srsuk.com