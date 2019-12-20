Technical Sales Manager- Civil Engineering Products

Are you an experienced field sales professional looking to enhance your career with one of Europe’s leading construction manufacturing businesses?

We are delighted to offer the opportunity for a Technical Sales Manager to join our Client’s successful business at an exciting time in the further development of their brand in the UK market.

The Company

With over 30 years experience in producing high quality engineered solutions for the built environment, our Client has established a strong market position spanning the residential, commercial, civil engineering and infrastructure sectors across the UK and global markets.

Their unrivalled reputation is owed to constant innovation, focussed market research and development coupled with a strong business model that involves placing their customers and the environment at the heart of their business.

As investors in people, our Client believes that their people are the cornerstone of their success and therefore place developing and maintaining a stable and reliable workforce along fostering with a collaborative culture at the forefront of their business strategy.

The Role

Reporting to the Regional Sales Director, the Technical Sales Manager will play a key role in shaping and growing the business’ unique offering in one of the construction industry’s fastest growing and dynamic sectors.

You will be responsible for increasing sales revenue within a defined territory by building, developing and maintaining relationships with Key Customers, offering sales and technical support whilst gaining product usage.

Key customers include Contractors, Groundworkers, Architects, Civil Engineers and Builders Merchants.

The success factors crucial to this role are excellent technical sales skills coupled with a strategic and forward thinking mindset.

The role will be home based and requires extensive travel throughout the defined territory.

The duties and responsibilities of the role include:

· Develop a strategic network of key contactors within the territory and to secure project and contractor business from these accounts for the Civils product portfolio offered by the company.

· Ensure key projects are robustly managed from start to completion, with regular updates and project structures provided.

· Work closely with the Civils Specification and key account teams to ensure smooth transition of project information and best practice, along with the wider Group.

· To ensure dialogue and close working relationship is maintained with internal commercial sales office, technical department, and all other areas of the business.

· To develop technical sales enquires and ultimately orders for current solutions range and new products as requested.

· Gain and maintain technical competence across the full Civils product range.

· Work closely with key Merchant groups and look to grow the supply chain.

· To report market trading conditions and market and competitor activity.

· Engage with Clients, Consultants, Contractors, merchants and all project stake holders.

· Maintain a Managed project log and provide a weekly sales forecast from this log.

· Achieve a sales area budget & work to achieve targets across, all product ranges.

· Ensure up to date product knowledge is maintained in order to effectively communicate all features and benefits to both current and prospective customers.

· Development of a full awareness of all customer performance and activities.

· Attendance to trade shows, corporate events, displays and meetings as and when required.

Skills and Knowledge Required:

· Previous experience of working within the civils industry.

· Previous experience of commercial / technical project management

· Technical sales experience

· Proven ability to achieve targets.

· Proven track record in developing new and existing business through effective customer relationships.

· Computer literate in Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, Outlook).

· Ability to prioritise and meet deadlines

· Adaptable and self motivated

· Full and current UK driving licence

· Previous experience of working on Continuous Improvement initiatives

