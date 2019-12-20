Specification Sales Manager- Water Management & Landscaping Solutions

Are you an experienced specification sales professional looking to enhance your career with one of Europe’s leading construction manufacturing businesses?

We are delighted to offer the opportunity for a Specification Sales Manager to join our Client’s successful business at an exciting time in the further development of their brand in the UK market.

The Company

With over 30 years experience in producing high quality engineered solutions for the built environment, our Client has established a strong market position spanning the residential, commercial, civil engineering and infrastructure sectors across the UK and global markets.

Their unrivalled reputation is owed to constant innovation, focussed market research and development coupled with a strong business model that involves placing their customers and the environment at the heart of their business.

As investors in people, our Client believes that their people are the cornerstone of their success and therefore place developing and maintaining a stable and reliable workforce along fostering with a collaborative culture at the forefront of their business strategy.

The Role

Reporting to the National Specification Sales Manager, you will be responsible for the business development of project based holistic specifications, achieving this goal by engaging with key strategic groups of companies/partners in both Green and Engineered SUDS markets. Calling on the needs of construction and developing legislative requirements surrounding flood alleviation, water conservation and green infrastructure. You will be required to develop a business plan, meet planned goals, and coordinate with their lead research team on project generation.

Responsibilities

· Meeting planned sales targets

• Meeting planned specification bank targets

• Selling in accordance with the company’s Academy values

• Profiling customer targets that cover the following types:

• Clients

• Master plan Developers

• Architects

• Landscape Architects

• Waterproof & Landscape Contractors

• Develop regular introductory CPD/Workshop type seminars to new and existing customers

• Attendance to trade shows, lunchtime seminars, displays and meetings as and when required

• To promote the Company at all times in a professional and positive manner

Any other duties that can be reasonably expected

Skills and Knowledge Required:

• Experience in planning and implementing sales strategies – desirable

• Experience in customer relationship management – desirable

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills – essential

• Dedication to providing great customer service – essential

• Ability to provide accurate forecasting and reporting – essential

• Full and current UK driving licence – essential

• Adaptable and self-motivated – essential

• Ability to prioritise and meet deadlines – essential

Benefits Company Car, Laptop, Mobile Phone

25 days holiday, pension scheme, full support and continuous training

