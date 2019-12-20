Senior Sales Engineer- Process Cooling

Location: London and South East

Salary: High and Competitive Basic Salary (Up to £60,000 Negotiable)

Job Reference: 3883

Do you have an interest in building a career with a market leading company? If so, this exciting opportunity to join a market leading award-winning manufacturer of PROCESS COOLING & ASSOCIATED SOLUTIONS in the LONDON & SOUTH EAST might be exactly what you have been looking for?

The Company

A successful Worldwide Market Leading Manufacturer with an incredible reputation built up over 80 years, our Client is a specialist Manufacturer of Process, Industrial, Evaporative and Hybrid Cooling solutions and services with a policy of ongoing research and development ensuring they are able to offer innovative solutions and maintain their market leading status.

Our Client is committed to the continuous development of their people and offer personal learning and further education and excellent career progression opportunities to anyone who joins their business.

The Role

This is a home / field based external sales role.

The main responsibility of the SENIOR SALES ENGINEER is to develop Process cooling solutions / and aftermarket services with Key Consultants, End Users Clients and Specialist HVAC / Cooling Contractors with a specific emphasis on Commercial HVAC Applications in London & South East

The successful candidate will be responsible and completely autonomous for managing their own projects focusing on providing solutions and services that meet and over exceed our customers’ specified requirements.

The SENIOR SALES ENGINEER client portfolio, which needs to be followed up actively, consists of senior level consultants, contractors and end user clients with a healthy pipeline to inherit across a multitude of industry sectors

In addition to managing an existing client portfolio, the SENIOR SALES ENGINEER proactively takes initiatives to grow, network and expand their business with a view to progressing within the business to Management Level.

Principal Responsibilities - SALES

· Liaises with Senior / Key Consultants, End Users, specifying bodies and Specialist HVAC Contractors via face to face meetings to develop specifications for the Commercial HVAC market.

· Produces proposals – tailored to meet customer’s needs – for Industrial refrigeration companies, contractors and end users.

· Enjoys selling innovative products and solutions to existing clients and prospects and presents the broad range and quality of our Client’s products and services.

· Ultimate goal is to create long term customer relationships generating repeat business.

· Assists the Service Manager with project management on selected contracts by attendance of kick off and hand over meetings.

· Understands and interprets Technical Specification & Commercial terms and conditions. Looks for clarification of technical specifications with consulting engineers and develops the specification to differentiate.

· Can see the bigger picture and capitalise on further opportunities from a Service & Maintenance perspective (repair, upgrade and retrofit)

· Makes proposals and associated technical submission documentation in accordance with the form of tender. Ensures the tender documentation meets the contractor’s expectations for quality and detail.

Planning

· Responsible for sizing and technical selection of cooling towers, fluid coolers & evaporative condensers.

· Manages the sales pipeline by logging of quotations and managing / updating the project list with project status, value and timeline data.

· Requested to work closely with the Marketing Department by providing regular input to prepare and manage large tenders. Makes sure bids are compliant to technical specification & commercial terms.

Performance Indicators

· The Area Sales Manager is responsible for maintaining and increasing our Client’s market share within the geographical area. He / she will evolve into a matrix organisation with all departments and individuals of the Company.

· Regular contacts and communication are necessary with different stakeholders:

a. Close cooperation with General Manager

b. Close cooperation with external sales colleagues (Core and Aftermarket)

c. Daily communication with customers to address their requirements and provide unique solutions. (End users, consultants, contractors, managers, engineers, technicians…)

d. High level communication with Headquarters: purchasing, engineering, sales & marketing and traffic departments for special customer requests

· Certain grants of authority are assigned to this function.

· Most important KPI’s are:

a. Achieve annually agreed top line profit plan expectations and targets

b. Look for opportunities to network into new customers and for incremental business

c. Monthly reporting of activities and results to the General Manager (the role will require regular dialogue with the General Manager)

d. Realization of COS and SGA in accordance with the P&L

e. Strive for continuous improvement: quality of work, efficiency in work procedures/processes, cost reductions, suppliers.

Knowledge & Skills

· Holds a degree in electromechanical engineering, mechanical or chemical engineering, (or equivalent) with proven track record / experience in the heat transfer market, however experience and a proven track record without the necessary qualifications is acceptable.

· Experience in selling factory assembled heat transfer products and solutions (HVAC, Industrial Process Cooling and Refrigeration markets).

· Familiar with cooling tower principles of operation or has technically ability to develop this knowledge.

· Able to work independently. (with input as required from all members of our Client’s community)

· Highly customer oriented and focused. This role requires first class listening skills and will gain customer / stakeholder confidence by providing professional advice and input.

· Looks for new clients – new projects – works pro-active

· Has strong communication skills: listening, probing and good negotiation skills

· Result driven – goes for a client / project - is able to close a deal and enjoys selling and convincing people.

· Prepared to do administrative tasks and has good organisational skills to plan visits and maintain administration.

· Is eager to learn.

· A stress resistant person who’s willing to help others and manage priorities as needed.

· Capable to work in an often hectic and fast changing environment.

· Motivated, positive and flexible personality and enjoys being part of a team.

· Fluent with MS office.

Salary HIGH & COMPETITIVE BASIC SALARY (UP TO £60,000 – Negotiable)

Location LONDON & SOUTH EAST

Benefits EXCELLENT RESULTS DRIVEN OTE SCHEME + QUALITY COMPANY CAR + STRONG PENSION + MOBILE, LAPTOP, BROADBAND ALLOWANCE + 25 DAYS HOLIDAY

To apply or to find out more:

Consultant Grant Neale

Tel No 01234 826450 Ext 110

E-mail grant@srsuk.com

Website www.srsuk.com