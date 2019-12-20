Area Sales Manager- Plumbing & Heating

Location: South West

Salary: Negotiable + Bonus

Job Reference: 3884

We are retained by a Market leading manufacturers of PLUMBING & HEATING SOLUTIONS who, due to continued success, are seeking to recruit a professional AREA SALES MANAGER to join their UK Sales team.

Our Client’s products are high quality and competitively priced. They are therefore seeking a Candidate with the ability to capitalize on their success to date further develop their business within the UK marketplace.

The Role

To sell our Client’s range of Plumbing and Heating products into/through Plumbers Merchants

Key responsibilities

· When required to call on Consultants and Contractors within the area and back sell our Client’s brand, product and solutions through detailed meetings,

· To see all contacts on the company database on a regular basis

· To help the branches obtain tight specifications of products and services on a monthly basis

· To develop productive and strong business relationships through the Merchants network.

· To demonstrate and show samples of relevant products to all customers

· To inform and present all new and existing products and services to all customers to aid in specification and order of all products

The Candidate

Ideally, you should be outgoing, positive and capable of dealing with customers of various levels. Be able to ask structured and strategic questions to obtain key influences and benefits to the customer and present Solutions to meet these needs.

You should be self motivated and be able to self manage your database and area to an effective level and achieve the targets set.

You should be able to form strategies and be able to negotiate to close orders and secure specifications.

The individual should have a smart appearance and be able to converse and mirror customers of different levels.

Skills and knowledge required

· Interpersonal Skills

· Managing customer Relationships

· Negotiation

· Planning & organising

· Problem Solving

· Self Awareness

· Communication

· Initiative

· Influencing Skills

Qualifications required

Ideally, the successful candidate will be educated to HNC level, but is not essential; you must be able to demonstrate at least 2 years relevant experience in selling into the Merchants sector with a proven track record

Location/Area SOUTH WEST

Salary NEGOTIABLE + BONUS

Benefits Company Car, mobile, Laptop

To apply or to find out more:

Consultant Ben Becker

Tel No 01234 826450 Ext 106

E-mail ben@srsuk.com

Website www.srsuk.com