Area Business Manager

Published:  06 January, 2020

Do you “Dare to be Different”?
Do you want to make a difference?
Do you want to join the party?

We have a fantastic opportunity for an outstanding Area Business Manager, covering London and the home counties, to be part of the growing success of Digby Stone.


Are you up for the challenge?
Do you feel you could help add value to our customers and our business?


Please send your CV and current salary along with an accompanying letter stating why this should be you?
to andyw@digbytrading.com

No agencies please.

Related Articles

Sign Up

For the Builders' Merchants News enewsletter.

In the spotlight

Subscribe to Builders' Merchants News magazine

Register here for your free monthly subscription to BMN and receive all the latest news, opinion and advice from the merchant industry direct to your door and inbox!

We have vacancies all over the UK for those who work within the Building Supplies sector.

Events Diary

Click here to see all 42 events

Click here to let us know about an event!