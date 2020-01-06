Area Business Manager

Do you “Dare to be Different”?

Do you want to make a difference?

Do you want to join the party?

We have a fantastic opportunity for an outstanding Area Business Manager, covering London and the home counties, to be part of the growing success of Digby Stone.



Are you up for the challenge?

Do you feel you could help add value to our customers and our business?



Please send your CV and current salary along with an accompanying letter stating why this should be you?

to andyw@digbytrading.com

No agencies please.