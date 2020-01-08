Williams & Co wants to be your Tool Angel

Williams & Co is offering its customers who've been victim of tool theft a free tool lending service.

Tool theft was a huge topic for Tradespeople in 2019, with one insurer estimating that a third of tradespeople have had their tools stolen – plumbing, heating and ventilation contractors being the 4th most impacted trade.

In response to this, Williams & Co has come with Tool Angel. When one of its customer is effected by tool theft they can call the company's National Customer Service Team with the crime number and a drop off location, and the team will get a Tool Angel kit, worth over £2300, to them within normal delivery times (on the same day for many postcodes).

The recipient of the loan has full use of the armoured, secure, tool box, a range of quality tools and analyser for free for two weeks.

At the end of that period, Williams & Co will collect the tools free of charge. The recipient can choose to purchase a new kit of their own at the end of the loan period with a 15% discount. A year interest-free credit is available, helping spread the cost of replacing expensive tool sets.

Ray Stafford, MD for Williams & Co, explains: “Every day, we hear of another of our customers whose van has been broken into, and whose tools have been stolen. The devastating effects of tool crime are not limited to the value of the tools themselves, as there is also the damage to the vehicle, days of disruption to planned work and the reputational risk as valued client’s projects are delayed.

“There is also a psychological impact on small businesses and self-employed individuals, which should not be under-rated.

“With the support of partners including Makita, Kane and Armorgard, we have established “Tool Angel” – a service which provides an immediate secure set of loan power tools and a top of the range flue gas analyser to keep their business viable in the first weeks after the crime occurs.”

The Tool Angel kit includes: