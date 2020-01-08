Selco reaches fundraising landmark for Macmillan

A seven-year partnership involving one of the UK’s most prominent builders merchants and Macmillan Cancer Support is celebrating crashing through the £700,000 barrier.

Staff, customers and suppliers of Selco Builders Warehouse have embarked on numerous fundraising projects for Macmillan since 2012.

Their sustained effort has paid dividends, with the total amount donated to Macmillan standing at £733,000 as the partnership comes to an end.

The fundraising exploits have seen the staging of hundreds of events, including golf days, bike rides, walking and running challenges, and participation in the annual Macmillan Coffee Morning.

Carine Jessamine, Marketing Director of Selco Builders Warehouse, said: “We are thrilled to have raised more than £700,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“That amount seemed a distant dream when we teamed up with Macmillan back in 2012 but the charity has captured the minds of everyone associated with the business.

“So many people have first-hand experience of the outstanding work the Macmillan team do and it’s a charity which has resonated with customers, staff and suppliers alike.

“While we support a host of charities through local community initiatives, the drive to raise money for Macmillan has been one of our big charity priorities over the last seven years and the results have been outstanding.

“While our official partnership is now coming to an end, we will continue to support Macmillan moving forward and plan to host Coffee Morning events in all 67 branches and our Support Centre.

“We look forward to announcing a new official charity partner we will be working with in 2020 and beyond over the coming weeks.”

Fern West, from Macmillan Cancer Support, said “We are so pleased to have worked with Selco during the past seven years and the incredible £733,000 they have raised has made a massive difference to people living with cancer.

“Being told ‘you have cancer’ can affect so much more than your health – it can also affect your family, your job, even your ability to pay the bills. But you’re still you. We get that and, after over 100 years of helping people through cancer, we get what’s most important is that you’re treated as a person, not just a patient.

“But all this work could not continue without the generous donations we receive from dedicated partners like Selco Builders Warehouse.”

For information, support, or just someone to talk to, call 0808 808 00 00 or visit macmillan.org.uk

Picture: Selco staff taking part in a charity hike: Ieuan Morgans (Swansea Deputy Manager), Chris Joy (Swansea), Warren Matthews (Swansea Branch Manager), Carl Rees (Swansea), Kelvin Coe (Regional), Mitchell Ahern (Swansea), Dean Evans (Swansea), Scott Murphy (Swansea), Carl Ratchford (Swansea) and Peter Jones (Cardiff Llanishen Manager)