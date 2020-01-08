Falmec launches UK subsidiary

Italian kitchen appliance manufacturer Falmec has set up a subsidiary in the UK to market its premium extraction and cooking solutions.

Launched officially on 1st January 2020, Falmec UK Limited is headed up by Sean Drumm, former MD of Dublin-based distributors Showtime, who has been successfully promoting and selling Falmec appliances in Ireland since 2007.

Falmec’s decision to have a direct presence in the UK is part of a global strategy by the company to be closer to its markets. The company wants to sharpen its focus on the UK market’s specific needs and further enhance Falmec’s product and service offer.

Drumm explains: “Our objective is to shine a brighter light on the extensive appeal of this award-winning collection and its many unique attributes. We are fortunate to already have a solid foundation in the UK - established by Euroline Sales & Marketing - on which to further develop the brand”

Alongside MD Sean Drumm, the Falmec UK team includes Ron Blount (formerly of Blanco & Inventum), who will be responsible for Business Development. Both are supported by highly respected Sales Managers from the industry: Gary Butcher and Ashley Porter.

“Having worked closely together with Falmec for well over 10 years, I know there’s a lot of potential in this brand”, says Drumm, who adds: “With excellent after-sales service back-up & PR expertise, we intend to be 100% focused on growing market share so that the Falmec brand receives the recognition it so richly deserves”

Picture: The Falmec UK team (L to R): Ron Blount, New Business Development Manager (formerly of Blanco & Inventum); Sean Drumm, MD (also MD of Showtime in Dublin); Ashley Porter, Technical Sales Manager (Formerly of Wickes & Inventum) and Gary Butcher, Sales Manager (formerly of Blanco & Ridgeon’s)