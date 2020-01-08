New year, new home for Saniflo

Saniflo has moved all the elements of its business under one, much larger, roof in Watford.

Saniflo has been based in an office block in South Ruislip in South West London for more than 30 years with separate warehousing and showroom facilities in Bedford.

The new premises have extensive office space, a brand-new showroom, meeting rooms, staff break-out area, warehousing and plenty of parking. The building was selected with an eye on future growth; providing room to expand as the business grows.

To the delight of Saniflo MD, Tim Pestell, every member of the existing team is happy to work from the new site and he is looking forward to the efficiency gains that will benefit the business.

He says: “We had outgrown our current premises in South Ruislip so it was very timely when the building in Watford became available. We’d been looking for a suitable option for a while to enable us to bring together all the various operations into one space. We will be far more productive as a result and this should translate into a more efficient customer service.”

Saniflo will hold an Open Day in the New Year to welcome customers to the new premises and introduce them to new product ranges.