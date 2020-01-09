the Markovitz logo

Markovitz returns to the BMF

Published:  09 January, 2020

The Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) has welcomed back Markovitz as its latest merchant member.

The company was founded in the small Derbyshire village of Tideswell by Maurice Markovitz over 100 years ago. Now, with its CEO David Hopkins (Maurice’s great nephew) at the helm, Markovitz operates from 13 sites and employs nearly 250 people, serving the Midlands, Yorkshire and much of the North West.

Along with building and plumbing materials, over the last five years the company has diversified, specialising in civils, lintels and most recently insulation and drylining, with a further two sites planned for 2020.

David Hopkins, CEO of M Markovitz Ltd, said: “As our company continues to grow we are very much looking forward to developing our relationship with the BMF and all that the organisation undoubtedly has to offer.

“Not only is the BMF a recognised, credible voice for our industry, but also offers many engaging opportunities for our wider staff, which I’m sure they will embrace to their benefit.”

Welcoming Markovitz back into membership, BMF CEO, John Newcomb says, “We are delighted to support dynamic independent merchants like Markovitz.

“Like them, the BMF recognises the importance of encouraging new talent and supporting staff development throughout their careers. Building team skills through training is one of the key strategic themes of our Building Excellence strategy, and we are excited to work with them again and assisting their growing team.”

