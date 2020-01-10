MP Moran rides against Gaucher’s disease

MP Moran and Sons Ltd, has raised over £9,000 for The Gaucher’s Association by participating in a 60 mile bike ride from London to Cambridge.

Operations Director, Kevin Moran, along with colleagues from MP Moran and Sons’ five London-based branches, took to their saddles to raise vital funds for the charity based in Dursley, Gloucestershire.

Gaucher’s Association is a small charity that aims to increase awareness of the disease with the wider public, whilst also providing necessary information and support to families experiencing difficult times. Gaucher’s disease is an autosomal recessive disease caused by a deficiency of a specific enzyme in the body.

Sarah Allard, Operations Manager at The Gaucher’s Association was overwhelmed by the support and funds raised by MP Moran: “On behalf of The Gaucher’s Association it was a pleasure to welcome Team MP Moran to our annual charity London to Cambridge bike ride in September.”

The London to Cambridge bike ride is the company's third charity cycle for 2019, its staff having previously cycled 90 miles from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle for The Prince’s Trust, and London to Brighton for the British Heart Foundation.