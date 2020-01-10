Area Sales Manager- Water Management Solutions

Location: South West/ South Wales

Salary: Competitive Basic Salary + Excellent Career Progression Opportunities + Benefiits

Job Reference: 3887

Are you experienced in field sales with a passion for driving results? If so, this exciting opportunity to join a well known manufacturer of drainage and civil engineering products might be what you’ve been looking for.

The Company

Our Client is a successful business with a market leading reputation offering specialised solutions to the water management, roofing, architectural and house building markets.

With their long standing heritage of excellence in manufacturing and supplying a range of high quality products, our Client is strategically focussed in building specialised positions across their variety of business units, each well known for innovation quality and unrivalled support.

The Role

Reporting to the Regional Sales Director, the main purpose of your role will be to promote our Client’s market leading range of Rainwater products and exceed budgeted profit and sales targets within a defined sales territory.

Your target market will include Merchants & Distributors (both National and Independent) along with Main and Sub-Contractors.

You will be tasked with raising awareness, generating sales and hitting agreed targets, working closely with other members of the team both internally and externally.

Requirements of the Role

· Raise the company profile within the given geographical area, its existing stockist base, setting up business plans and sharing project information and assist and agree stock profiles resulting in sales growth.

· Manage Key Installer Accounts

· Grow Sales within agreed Independent Merchants and Independent Merchant Buying Groups (over 50% are not in Groups).

· Grow Sales within agreed National Merchant Groups.

· Raise the companies profile with Main contractors working within agreed sectors including specialist installers.

· Develop existing relationships and create new ones so that the company remains or becomes the customers 1st choice.

· Have the ability to manage and successfully convert a healthy project sales pipeline.

· Have an understanding of the specification process with Architects

· Have an understanding of the various contract types and the decision makers within the procurement process.

· Be professional and competent at presenting to a large audience, by delivering training presentations to stockists, product presentations to contractors or CPD presentations to Consultants or Architects

· Be able to negotiate prices within agreed perimeters to give the company the best margin opportunities

· Dealing with customers day to day requirements.

· Complete site surveys so quotations can be produced and orders raised as a direct result.

· Ensure accurate data is inputted into the CRM system and that it is kept up to date.

· Relevant reports to be completed in the timescales provided.

· Work closely with colleagues in other brands within the organisation.

The Individual

In order to successfully undertake this role, you will need to be an ambitious individual who is able to work well independently and continuously work towards developing new business and drive sales.

In addition, you will be required to have;

· Ability to manage your own area, introduce tailored customer business plans to drive sales forward.

· Track record of Solution Selling

· Competent IT skills are required, will need to know how to use MS Office & Outlook.

· Good communication skills with a friendly approach are needed.

· Ability to work under pressure with an excellent attention to detail is a must.

· Sound commercial acumen and an ability to communicate with colleagues and customers to assist the closing of sales opportunities.

· A high degree of professionalism and a good understanding of Specifier, contractor and merchant relationships is required, with the ability to communicate at each of these levels where necessary.

· Ability to prioritise work according to demand and work alongside colleagues internally and externally to deliver customer service excellence

· A knowledge of reading site drawings

If successful, you will be joining a rapidly growing business that is able to provide you with excellent career progression opportunities along with a competitive remuneration package.

Location/Area SOUTH WEST/ SOUTH WALES

Salary COMPETITIVE BASIC SALARY + EXCELLENT CAREER PROGRESSION OPPORTUNITE S

Benefits BONUS, COMPANY CAR, LAPTOP, MOBILE PHONE

To apply or to find out more:

Consultant Hayley Reynolds

Tel No 01234 826450 Ext 108

E-mail hayley@srsuk.com

Website www.srsuk.com