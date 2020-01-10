Business Development Manager- Specialist Security Products

Location: London and South East UK- Capacity for National Coverage

Salary: Highly Competitive Basic Salary

Job Reference: 3888

Our Client is one of the world’s leading Manufacturers of innovative specialist Security Products – Parking Technology, turnstiles Gates, Barriers, Blockers, Bollards, Entrance Systems – Revolving Doors, Auto Doors and Access Control solutions including pedestrian access utilised in many of the major buildings and public infrastructure areas throughout the UK and the World.

Our Client has over 50 years’ experience specialising in high security entrance control solutions in the UK and International Security Industry and have developed product groups delivering quality security solutions to high demanding areas. These sectors include critical national infrastructure such as airports, data centres and central government along with corporate clients and leisure.

Overview:

This is a fantastic opportunity to work in an expanding and innovative environment and establish an excellent career within a market leading company.

The role is instrumental to the overall success in achieving business sales and growth across the full product sector – Pedestrian Gates and Turnstiles, Parking Barriers, Immigration and Boarding Gates etc

The successful candidate will join a strong collaborative team in an environment where your contribution will be recognised and rewarded.

Your responsibility day to day will be liaising with the specifiers (architects, designers, M & E consultants, and surveyors), retailers, transport and commercial end users within the UK and promote and secure the specifications of the full range of products.

Objectives:

To be responsible for the specification of the security product range through the architectural specification route, increasing the sales revenue in the Business Unit through the secure specifications to end users and designers.

To professionally promote the brands whilst achieving all sales budgets and objectives. Using your industry experience and knowledge to convert existing Architects, Contractors and Designers to specify our products

Key Responsibilities:

· Selling a high-quality manufactured product into the architectural and construction market sectors

· Generating, influencing and securing specifications with leading Architect practices and Local Authorities

· Be responsible for developing and delivering CPD seminars on a regular basis

· Management of on-going projects from conception to order

· Responsibility for continual updates relating to the state of the market and its requirements

· Responsibility for the maintenance of the CRM system and providing accurate, timely reporting

· Fully understand all relevant products and be able to advise and demonstrate their applications.

· Responsibility for the achievement of agreed budgets and margins and standard of performance

· Maximising leads from our installer network and managing key supply chain partnerships

· To provide technical sales support and project site visits as required.

· To perform sales presentations, product demonstrations, training and seminars

· Participate in domestic shows and exhibitions as required

· Work in conjunction with other members of the internal and external sales teams to ensure company success for larger projects

· You must have an engaging, confident and enthusiastic presentation and communication style.

Preferable Skills & Personal Qualities:

• You will have a passion for sales, be energetic, enthusiastic and self-motivated.

• You will preferably, although not essentially, have experience with competitive/similar products or the pedestrian gate and barrier markets.

• You must be driven & motivated, enjoy working as part of a team and excel at working in an external environment to tight deadlines.

• Have a track record and experience in achieving targets

• Have the ability to listen and comprehend customer requirements.

• Be able to identify unique selling points and apply a consultative sales approach using your strong analytical skills.

• Task management - arranging appointments, meeting deadlines and concise progress reporting.

• Develop and build positive relationships at all levels and with all types of customers.

• Experience and knowledge of CRM systems is very desirable.

• You must have the ability to use your own initiative and possess a strong attention to detail.

• Excellent spoken and written English

• Must have experience generating specifications via local authorities, leading Architect practices and specifiers, ideally relationships with leading architect practices already in place.

• Punctual, organised and able to manage work effectively Ideally come from a technical sales background

Why my client...?

· Very low turnover of staff

· Potential to grow the business unit

· Great Company to work for

· Strong team ethic

· Well known company

· Opportunity to earn big!

· Autonomy and creative rights to the role

· Leading innovator of Access Automation

· Opportunity to get involved with major and prestigious projects

HIGHLY COMPETITIVE BASIC SALARY + UNCAPPED COMISSION STRUCTURE + CAR + PHONE, LAPTOP ETC + EXCELLENT BENEFITS

To apply or to find out more:

Consultant Grant Neale

Tel No 01234 826450 Ext 110

E-mail grant@srsuk.com

Website www.srsuk.com