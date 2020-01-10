Internal Trade Negotiator- Sales
Published: 10 January, 2020
Location: Hemel Hempstead
Salary: Negotiable
Job Reference: 3889
The Opportunity
To provide customers with a knowledgeable, friendly and dependable service whilst at the same time optimising branch sales and gross profit.
To effectively work as part of a team ensuring that customers’ expectations are not just met but exceeded.
Must have experience in SALES - NEGOTIATION - TELEPHONE - COUNTER
HEAVYSIDE / LIGHTSIDE PRODUCTS
Main Duties and Responsibilities
• Sales background - Internal within branch
• A strong contribution to branch sales and margin. Meeting and exceeding branch targets.
• Able to demonstrate excellent and up-to-date product knowledge.
• Administration and paperwork is kept accurate and up to date.
• Business Development
• Should be willing to be flexible in duties undertaken e.g. relief counter sales as and when required.
Person Specification
MUST HAVE PRIOR EXPERIENCE
To apply or to find out more:
Consultant Angela Adams
Tel No 01234 826450 Ext 103
E-mail angela@srsuk.com
Website www.srsuk.com