Internal Trade Negotiator- Sales

Published:  10 January, 2020

Location: Thurrock Area
Salary: Negotiable
Job Reference: 3890

The Opportunity

To provide customers with a knowledgeable, friendly and dependable service whilst at the same time optimising branch sales and gross profit.

To effectively work as part of a team ensuring that customers’ expectations are not just met but exceeded.

Must have experience in SALES - NEGOTIATION - TELEPHONE - COUNTER

HEAVYSIDE / LIGHTSIDE PRODUCTS

Main Duties and Responsibilities

• Sales background - Internal within branch

• A strong contribution to branch sales and margin. Meeting and exceeding branch targets.

• Able to demonstrate excellent and up-to-date product knowledge.

• Administration and paperwork is kept accurate and up to date.

• Business Development

• Should be willing to be flexible in duties undertaken e.g. relief counter sales as and when required.

Person Specification

MUST HAVE PRIOR EXPERIENCE

Location/Area Thurrock Area

Salary Negotiable

To apply or to find out more:

Consultant Angela Adams

Tel No 01234 826450 Ext 103

E-mail angela@srsuk.com

Website www.srsuk.com

Related Articles

Sign Up

For the Builders' Merchants News enewsletter.

In the spotlight

Subscribe to Builders' Merchants News magazine

Register here for your free monthly subscription to BMN and receive all the latest news, opinion and advice from the merchant industry direct to your door and inbox!

We have vacancies all over the UK for those who work within the Building Supplies sector.

Events Diary

Click here to see all 41 events

Click here to let us know about an event!