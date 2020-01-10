Graphic Designer

Are you a professional and experienced GRAPHIC DESIGNER?

Do you want to get fully involved in building up a high level of expertise in Microsoft office programs? Or maybe you have this experience currently and are looking for a platform to develop your skill set?

If so, we are working with a leading organisation who finds efficient ways and solutions of communicating with Microsoft Office.

Our Clients specialisations range from implementing corporate design, increasing productivity, content management, or management reporting.

They are seeking to recruit an experienced and highly motivated Graphic Designer to join their team due to rapid growth and expansion in the UK

We are very proud to be working alongside a leading company in this field who are confident in their infrastructure, training and induction program whereby they are open to candidates who are coming from outside of the sector however have a proven track record in Graphic Design, Microsoft Office and enjoy technical topics and software

The Client

Their customers include many of the largest and most successful companies in the world. As a long-term partner, they support them in streamlining their processes and achieving high quality standards in internal and external communication with Microsoft Office programs such as PowerPoint and Word.

The Role You'll become part of a team that implements projects for their customers, which set a new quality standard for their communication with Microsoft Office. Such projects typically include the conceptual, graphic and technical design of templates and sample documents for Microsoft Office, in particular PowerPoint. The design is combined with the adaptation of their software to the CI guidelines and technical requirements of our customers. The intelligent combination of sophisticated design and their technical possibilities enable their customers to take communication with Office to a whole new level.

Here’s a typical project flow using the example of PowerPoint:

· You first dive into the customer's corporate design and develop or revise their PowerPoint master and style guide.

· On this basis, you create an extensive presentation kit that provides users with frequently required graphics and diagrams (sample slides).

· Possibly, you also revise important customer presentations, for example, upgrading the corporate presentation to a new corporate design.

· You integrate the presentation kit into our PowerPoint add-on QuickSlide to make it as easy as possible for users to use.

· Then you configure the QuickSlide software so that the corporate design and user requests are optimally supported, and the technical requirements are implemented. You don’t need to program anything for this technical configuration, but you must have detailed knowledge of the configuration possibilities of our software in order to make the optimal settings for the customer.

The result of such a project is an individualised solution that simplifies the everyday life of often thousands of people. It supports them to create better presentations and Office documents and to properly convey the brand of their company.

Ideal Candidate Profile

· You’re experienced and skilled in graphic design. For example, from working in design agencies.

· You want to get involved in building up a high level of expertise in the Microsoft Office programs. Or maybe you already have it.

· You also enjoy technical topics and software.

· You’re experienced in and enjoy working with customers, especially in a B2B environment. Usually by email and phone, sometimes by web meeting or in person.

· You bring a high level of commitment and a firm will to do a great job. Including initiative, thinking ahead and flexibility.

· Finally, you’re a native English speaker (or close to it) and don’t mind working a lot with German colleagues.

Why this opportunity could be for you?

You’ll be part of a friendly and very committed team that appreciates the work of each individual and maintains a very personal and open approach. Working with us will be quite different from what is common in many agencies and corporate groups.

Your job encompasses a broad spectrum of skills and knowledge, with great potential for learning new things. You’re not on your own; you’ll receive thorough training and have close exchange with the team. The solutions you create for your customers bring real, tangible added value, both at the company level and for each individual user.

A few more advantages:

Permanent employment

Location in- or close to London

Good connection with public transport and option for occasional home office

Flat hierarchies

Flexible working hours

Growth-oriented, international environment

You get a lot of freedom in the design of your work, because ultimately it is the result that matters most.

