Sales Development Manager- Roofing Products

Location: Warrington & Surrounding Areas

Salary: Negotiable + Excellent Benefits

Job Reference: 3643

We are retained by a leading manufacturer of ROOFING PRODUCTS with a market leading innovative product portfolio

Due to expansion our Client is seeking an experienced SALES DEVELOPMENT MANAGER to join their fast growing operation.

Our Clients are regarded as being market leaders in their sector and are headed up by a highly experienced Senior Management team ensuring their success to date will be built on. With a comprehensive product portfolio, our Clients are seeking a Candidate who is able demonstrate a successful career in construction material distribution coupled with the drive and tenacity to capitalise on their success to date and further develop their business in the UK.

Reporting to: Regional Director

Principle Objective:

To develop existing account business and to instigate new business within a designated area to establish strong commercial relationships which generate revenue and exceed targets.

Key Responsibilities:

· meet and exceed agreed sales and gross profit targets

· operate within a defined territory, maximising sales at every opportunity

· establish excellent working relationships with distributors and their branches to ensure on-going continuity of business

· act as an ambassador and capitalise on the our Client’s business reputation and extensive range of high quality products

· continually update product knowledge and share this with customers to maximise sales

· work with distributors to jointly target new business opportunities

· ensure all administration is kept up to date

· negotiate business opportunities with new and existing customers

· target achieved for opening of new accounts to broaden customer base;

Key Relationships:

Staff (branch & regional)

Customers

Support departments

Regional Director

Suppliers

(Partnering if applicable)

Measurements of success:

To meet and exceed sales and gross profit targets

Timely reporting

The development of a customer portfolio

Required Experience

Must have experience in Sales of Roofing Products

Guttering, membranes, Slate / tiles, fascias or soffits

To apply or to find out more:

Consultant Angela Adams

Tel No 01234 826450 Ext 103

E-mail angela@srsuk.com

Website www.srsuk.com