Ibstock urges construction industry to realise value of apprenticeships

Ibstock is calling on the construction sector to double-down on its commitment to apprenticeship schemes, and fully recognise the vital role they play in attracting the talent of tomorrow.

This follows the publication of a new report by the skills and education think tank EDSK, that found that millions of pounds of the government’s Apprenticeship Levy is being spent on so-called ‘fake apprenticeship schemes’, which, in reality, are ‘relabelled degrees or training courses for existing staff’.

The release of the report itself follows an investigation by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), which revealed the sector must attract more than 1,000 new recruits per year to meet projected growth targets over the next decade.

Paula Wardle, Group Learning & Development Manager at Ibstock Plc (pictured), explains: “Since launching in April 2017, the Apprenticeship Levy has been a vital resource for bringing younger people into the workforce, enabling businesses to provide vocational training and real-world work experience. But for its full potential to be realised, businesses must ensure they are utilising it effectively.

“Apprenticeships are particularly vital for the construction sector, with a recent report by the FMB finding that 60% of senior construction specialists started their career as an apprentice. What’s more, the industry is facing up to a widening skills gap; 22% of the current workforce are over 50 and 15% are in their 60s.

“So, with upwards of 40% of the industry’s workforce heading towards retirement over the next decade, there has never been a more important time for businesses across the sector to shore-up their apprenticeship offering.”

Ibstock’s apprentice programme launched in 2012, with 40 engineering apprentices currently on the scheme. In December 2019, Ibstock Brick scooped the Gold Award for Best Apprenticeship Programme at the Training Journal Awards, with judges highlighting the business’ ‘clear understanding of best practice in learning and development… with clear evidence of the success the apprenticeship programme has achieved.’

What’s more, several of Ibstock’s current team of apprentices have been recognised nationally. These include Zak Payne, based at Ibstock Brick’s Chailey Factory, who was a finalist for Make UK Manufacturing Awards in the Engineering Apprentice of the Year Category, and Ben Lumsden, a Dual-Skilled Apprentice at the Throckley facility, who was named Advanced Apprentice of the Year at the Royal Navy Awards.

Paula concludes: “We’re extremely proud both of our apprenticeship scheme and of the achievements of each and every one of our apprentices. They prove that there is a huge amount of talent ready to rise through the construction industry ranks, but the onus sits with businesses right across the supply chain to ensure that this potential is being recognised and harnessed.”