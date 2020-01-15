New Marketing Manager joins IBC Buying Group

The IBC Buying Group is continuing its expansion with the recruitment of Vince Turner in the newly created role of Marketing Manager.

Turner has a long history of working in the housebuilding and construction industry, having previously held senior marketing positions at companies such as Taylor Wimpey, Enfield Safety and Winther Browne, working with a wide range of merchants across the country.

He now brings his years of experience to the IBC Buying Group team, where he is ideally placed to help grow the business and create new opportunities for IBC’s 180+ independent merchant Members.

Dave Robertson, Commercial Director at IBC, said: “We are delighted to welcome Vince Turner to the IBC team. His knowledge and expertise will be invaluable in driving the Buying Group forward and creating even more innovative marketing solutions that our Members can use to maximise their business growth.”

Turner added: “IBC Buying Group is in a fantastic position at the start of 2020 with even more supply partners joining, bringing a raft of new core product and exceptional offers for our Members.

“It’s my job to make sure that all our Members understand the value we can deliver for their businesses across the country. Top of my list are the redevelopment of our Member online portal and the new Member Monthly News, so all our Members know how they can drive profitable growth.”