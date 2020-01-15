Toolbank owner takes control of Harrison & Clough

Dormole Ltd has taken a majority stake in Harrison & Clough.

Harrison and Clough (H&C) is a Yorkshire-based distributor of fasteners and fixings. The fourth-generation family business has been providing services to the merchant trade for over 100 years.

Dormole is a privately owned company incorporated in 1974. The Company owns a number subsidiary companies that primarily specialise in the development and distribution of tools and associated products. These include Toolbank, Forgefix, Olympia Tools and Home Hardware Distribution.

Michael Brown, MD of Forgefix, who led the discussions with H&C commented: “We have long been admirers of H&C who have developed several market leading brands such as MetalMate, MasonMate and TimberMate that all complement our existing ranges and we believe that by combining resources we can greatly improve our offering to customers.”

H&C Managing Director Mark Hutchinson added “As an independent, privately run business it has become increasingly difficult for us to maintain the level of investment that is required to develop our ranges and services in the way that we want, and the market demands. Therefore, the opportunity to join the Dormole group, who share our values and ambitions, is ideal.”

He continues “We have seen the way they have invested in companies such as Forgefix, Olympia and BIZ and have been impressed by how they have grown those businesses. We are all really excited by the opportunities this collaboration will bring for all stakeholders - customers, suppliers and colleagues”.

Brown concluded: “I am absolutely confident that this investment is an excellent fit for all involved and will enable us to improve our offer to our customers whilst at the same time providing a very positive future for the H&C and Forgefix teams.

“The management team at Keighley, will continue to run the business with the additional backing of the resources and support of the Dormole group.”