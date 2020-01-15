The Chirk site from the air

Richard Burbidge relocates head office

Published:  15 January, 2020

Richard Burbidge has relocated its office headquarters to join its existing manufacturing and distribution facility in Chirk, North Wales.

The Chirk site has been part of the extensive business history of the manufacturer and supplier of stair parts, decking accessories and decorative mouldings since it was initially acquired in 1986.

The move will improve both the service and quality of products by having all staff in one location, unifying working relationships between all departments, from marketing to distribution, as well as improving efficiency, customer service and delivery.

Richard Burbidge, which was established in 1867, remains a family-run business, with a Richard Burbidge in the position of chairperson.

Tony Miles, CEO of Richard Burbidge, commented: “The consolidation of all offices to Chirk is a big move and demonstrates just how serious we are about British manufacturing and sustainability.

“We are a family business and above all, excellent quality and customer service are our priority. The move is already proving successful, with a unified workforce, improved communication and efficiency.

“2020 is a big year for the company with increased marketing and production.”

