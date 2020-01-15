Travis Perkins appoints new chairman for Wickes, ahead of demerger

The Group has announced the appointment of Christopher Rogers as Chairman Designate of Wickes.

In addition to his responsibilities with Travis Perkins plc, Rogers is currently Non-Executive Director of Walker Greenbank Plc, Vivo Plc and Kerry Group.

Rogers was previously a Director of Whitbread plc from 2005 to 2016 where he served as Group Finance Director from 2005 to 2012 and Managing Director of Costa Coffee from 2012 to 2016.

He was Group Finance Director of Woolworth Group plc and Chairman of the Woolworth Entertainment businesses from 2001 to 2005 and previously held senior roles in both finance and commercial functions in Comet Group plc and Kingfisher.

Travis Perkins announced in July 2019 its intention to demerge Wickes from the rest of its business.

The Group updated on its positive progress in December 2019 and the appointment of Rogers as Chairman Designate represents another stage in the process, which is on track to be completed in the second quarter of 2020. Good progress is being made on completing the Wickes Board.

Rogers is currently a Non-Executive Director of Travis Perkins plc and will bring his financial, operational and retail experience to Wickes as it becomes an independent listed company.

It is intended that Rogers will not stand for re-election as a Non-Executive Director of Travis Perkins plc, after stepping down following the Group's AGM on 28 April 2020.