Internal Sales - Builders Merchants
Published: 15 January, 2020
Location: North/ North West London
Salary: C £30-38k Basic plus Bonus
Committed to exceptional levels of customer service our client is recognised as one of the South East’s leading distributors of general building materials.
Responsibilities:
The role requires an individual who relishes a proactive sales approach:
· Cold calling warm leads who already spend with the parent company to introduce the new company products and services
· Proactively target new potential clients within the target sectors as agreed with the Sales Manager
· Introduce products and services and assist potential and existing customers in selecting the products best suited to their needs
· Personally, develop and maintain a proficient knowledge of the company products and services, their application (including technical details), market conditions and competitor activities
· Increase profitable revenue through effectively maximising sales from existing and prospective customers
· Liaise with suppliers, transportation and third-party providers with respect to the distribution of client orders
· Manage any pricing enquiries / discounts etc.
· Ensure that a consistently high level of customer service is provided at all times
The Candidate:
· Experience within the construction accessories, civils or builders merchant sector would be of particular interest
· Hungry, ambitious and driven
· Takes initiative and works under their own direction
· Initiates activity and introduces positive changes into work processes
· Focused on customer satisfaction; sets high quality standards
· Keeps up to date with market intelligence and trends
· Identifies business opportunities to increase business turnover and profitability
· Experienced in a fast-paced, competitive sales environment
· Ability to negotiate sales in order to maximise profitability
· The desire to succeed and progress within the company
This is a fantastic opportunity for someone to make a name for themselves as one of the first employees within a Brand-New division of a highly successful national distributor of construction supplies.
If you feel that you meet the requirements, please apply online or contact the office: 0161 660 2548. URGENT VACANCY. APPLY NOW!! Please quote Ref: CIMDL/MP-100