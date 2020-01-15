Internal Sales - Builders Merchants

Location: Essex

Salary: C £28-32k Basic plus Bonus

Committed to exceptional levels of customer service our client is recognised as one of the UKs leading distributors of structural insulation, interior building systems and general building materials.

Responsibilities:

The role requires an individual who relishes a proactive sales approach:

· Cold calling warm leads who already spend with the parent company to introduce the new company products and services

· Proactively target new potential clients within the target sectors as agreed with the Sales Manager

· Introduce products and services and assist potential and existing customers in selecting the products best suited to their needs

· Personally, develop and maintain a proficient knowledge of the company products and services, their application (including technical details), market conditions and competitor activities

· Increase profitable revenue through effectively maximising sales from existing and prospective customers

· Liaise with suppliers, transportation and third-party providers with respect to the distribution of client orders

· Manage any pricing enquiries / discounts etc.

· Ensure that a consistently high level of customer service is provided at all times

The Candidate:

· Experience within the construction accessories, civils or builders merchant sector would be of particular interest

· Hungry, ambitious and driven

· Takes initiative and works under their own direction

· Initiates activity and introduces positive changes into work processes

· Focused on customer satisfaction; sets high quality standards

· Keeps up to date with market intelligence and trends

· Identifies business opportunities to increase business turnover and profitability

· Experienced in a fast-paced, competitive sales environment

· Ability to negotiate sales in order to maximise profitability

· The desire to succeed and progress within the company

This is a fantastic opportunity for someone to make a name for themselves as one of the first employees within a Brand-New division of a highly successful national distributor of construction supplies.

If you feel that you meet the requirements, please apply online or contact the office: 0161 660 2548. URGENT VACANCY. APPLY NOW!! Please quote Ref: CIMDL/MP-100

www.gcsassociates.com