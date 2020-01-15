Specification Sales - Passive Fire Protection

Location: Scotland

Salary: £45,000- £50,000 Basic Salary, £6500 Car Allowance, Bonus + Benefits

We are recruiting an Architectural Specification Sales Manager position for a well respected manufacturer of Passive Fire Protection materials. Working for a fantastic brand you'll be liaising with architects and designers promoting the clients Fire Protection range of products for specification. As well as working with the Main Contractors and some specialist Fire Protection Contractors. Supporting Commercial and Residential Projects, delivering CPDs and developing all specifications.

Do you come from a Specification / Technical Sales background within the Passive Fire Protection sector? If so please APPLY NOW!! We want to hear from you!

We are not looking exclusively at those with a Specification background in Fire Protection. Candidates with a specification sales background from associated sectors (insulation, SFS, building envelop, insulation, cladding, facades, drywall, interiors etc) would also be a considerable interest for the role.

If you feel that you meet the requirements, please apply online or contact the office: 0161 660 2548. URGENT VACANCY. APPLY NOW!! Please quote Ref: CIMSTL/MP-102

