SIG Roofing’s Ian Dryden conquers Kilimanjaro

An employee of SIG Design and Technology has scaled the largest freestanding mountain in the world, raising money for the Samaritans.

Setting off from the UK on Boxing Day, Ian Dryden, National Specification Manager at SIG, kept to the trusted Swahili tempo of ‘Pole Pole’ to ensure he reached the snow capped summit of the highest peak in Africa, on New Year’s Day.

This personal feat helped Dryden raise more than £7,000 for his charity of choice, the Samaritans.

After going through his own battles with mental health, Dryden has a unique understanding of the construction industry’s mental health crisis. Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that skilled specialists in the construction and building trades are 10 times more likely to die from suicide than a work based accident.

Dryden commented: “It’s a real privilege to have been able to raise these funds for the Samaritans. They made a huge impact to get me where I am today and it feels fantastic to be able to give back to them.

“The challenge wasn’t always easy, but every step was worth it when I think of how the Samaritans will be able to use these funds.”

Stuart Base, Marketing Director of SIG Roofing, added: “It’s a real privilege to have Ian as part of the SIG team, going out of his way to help others and showing great determination to push himself both physically and mentally. We’re incredibly proud of his achievements, and look forward to seeing what challenge he undertakes next!”

