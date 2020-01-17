New leading light for Sensio

Sensio Lighting has appointed a new Operations Director to the Board. Stuart Law is taking over from Paul Harvey, who after four years in the position is to focus on special projects for the business.

Stuart Law, a senior operations professional, has spent the vast majority of his career in manufacturing at one of the world’s largest FMCG companies Procter & Gamble. Starting his career as an engineer and following progression into senior manufacturing management, he worked for many years throughout Western Europe and the UK from a Brussels base.

A specialist in lean methodology, automation and cultural development, his experience encompasses FMCG, MPO, Ceramics, Printing, Plastics and Lighting. Law is educated to a Master’s degree level and trained within a wide variety of specialisms and champions a Continuous Improvement (CI) philosophy.

Incumbent Operations Director, Paul Harvey will now focus on special projects for the business and will be supporting Law in his transition into the team at Sensio.

Commenting on the new team structure, Managing Director, Michael Linsky, said: “Paul has achieved some great results in his role as Operations Director at Sensio.

“Over the past four years the work he has done has helped us to drive significant growth in the business, having a positive influence on operating efficiencies by implementing new reporting systems, updating internal IT systems and infrastructure delivering automation into many of our operating systems.

“He will now be passing the ‘operations baton’ to Stuart to build and further develop his initiatives and I’m delighted Paul is remaining with the business to focus on particular projects we have in the pipeline.”

Linsky continued: “Stuart is joining at an exciting time of growth for Sensio. Despite a challenging economic environment, we are in a very strong position and his expertise is a great match in helping us to achieve our ambitions, so I’m thrilled he is on board.”