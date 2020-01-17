Tarmac’s Blue Circle launches e-learning portal

Tarmac has launched four new e-learning modules to broaden trade students' product knowledge of its Blue Circle brand.

Working in partnership with colleges nationwide, the Blue Circle Excellence College Programme is intended to support students in their understanding of cement, concrete, mortar and lime.

The new portal is geared towards professional development and will be the go-to resource for students wanting to make informed decisions on packed cement after they graduate.

Discussing the initiative, Gareth Osborne, Senior Marketing Manager at Tarmac Cement, said: “With the new learning portal our goal is to support the next generation of tradespeople and help bridge the gap between education and industry.

“For us, it’s all tied in with getting employees and students to feel part of the ‘Blue Circle Family’ while broadening their knowledge of the latest and most innovative products in the sector.”

The initiative comes at a time where the business is launching a ‘One of the Family’ campaign for its Blue Circle packed cement range. The new campaign gives each individual product a family characteristic that is aligned to both the product’s features and the benefits they bring to the builders who use them.

Following feedback from colleges, Tarmac has also made further materials available, including educational posters, banners and a ‘Builders Guide to Cement’ to help refresh learning areas.

> Find out more about the Blue Circle Building Excellence Colleges Programme.