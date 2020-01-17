NBG welcomes major new partners

National Buying Group has kicked off 2020 with significant growth in its portfolio of Partners, as Arnold Laver, Chandlers Building Supplies, and BG Romerils join the group.

Specialist timber merchant Arnold Laver joins NBG from January 2020. As part of the National Timber Group, the largest independent timber distribution business in the UK, will also bring its fellow brands, North Yorkshire Timber, Thornbridge Sawmills, Rembrand Timber, Glow Insulation & Site Supplies Ltd and Scotia Roofing & Building Supplies on board as associate members. The National Timber Group (NTG) has a combined turnover of £252 million and 56 branches and is keen to improve and grow its retail and landscaping businesses.

Chandlers Building Supplies also joins NBG this month as an associate of Parkers. Chandlers is a £60 million independent builders merchant with eight building branches and six roofing branches mainly based in the South East of England, offering over 20,000 individual product lines. It also has a separate roofing supplies business with five branches across the UK.

BG Romerils, trading since 1950 and based in Jersey is the third business to join the NBG Partnership this month as a light-side Partner, they have two branches and a turnover of £23 million. BG Romerils offers an extensive range of kitchens, bathrooms, power tools and decorating products with the Dumaresy branch operating as a leading retail home interiors studio.

Nick Oates, Managing Director of NBG, said: “This year has got off to a very quick start for us, but we are very excited to have welcomed three new partners to the group. The new businesses bring a combined spend of £335 million, presenting us with fantastic opportunities to maximise and improve the value we can offer Partners.”